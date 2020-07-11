Keche Andrew finally reacts to lady’s curse

- Advertisement -

It became one of the trending topics on social media and in the country. A lady identified as Adwoa Spendilove went berserk on social media raining insults and curses on one half of the Keche brothers, Keche Andrew.

Adwoa Spendilove, according to our findings is the ex-girlfriend of the musician who was used and dumped by the latter. He later got married to Joana Gyan, a 35-year-old young and successful businesswoman.

One strong reason the influenced her decision to come on social media to curse the sensational musician was that her nude photos got leaked online and she believes it was Keche Andrew who released it because he was the only person whom she sent them to.

The angry lady mentioned over 3 gods in Ghana and invoked curses on Andrew. She also asked the gods to kill Keche Andrew and his close friend(maybe that particular friend knows about this) as well.

Days after the lady’s outburst on social media, Keche Andrew has reacted.

Speaking on Kingdom Plus FM’s Afrojoint, the musician when questioned by the host Fiifi Pratt what he makes of the lady’s curses said he will at the right time talk extensively about the whole issue.

He failed to say anything concrete on about the curses stating reasons that his management have not given him the green light to speak on it for now at any media house but soon he will talk fully on it.

Keche Joshua, half of the Keche duo jumped in to say they don’t fear the curses rained on his brother Andrew by the lady because nothing scares them anymore.