type here...
GhPage Entertainment Keche Andrew finally reacts to lady's curse
Entertainment

Keche Andrew finally reacts to lady’s curse

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Keche-Andrew and the lady who cursed him
Keche-Andrew and the lady who cursed him
- Advertisement -

It became one of the trending topics on social media and in the country. A lady identified as Adwoa Spendilove went berserk on social media raining insults and curses on one half of the Keche brothers, Keche Andrew.

Adwoa Spendilove, according to our findings is the ex-girlfriend of the musician who was used and dumped by the latter. He later got married to Joana Gyan, a 35-year-old young and successful businesswoman.

One strong reason the influenced her decision to come on social media to curse the sensational musician was that her nude photos got leaked online and she believes it was Keche Andrew who released it because he was the only person whom she sent them to.

The angry lady mentioned over 3 gods in Ghana and invoked curses on Andrew. She also asked the gods to kill Keche Andrew and his close friend(maybe that particular friend knows about this) as well.

Days after the lady’s outburst on social media, Keche Andrew has reacted.

Speaking on Kingdom Plus FM’s Afrojoint, the musician when questioned by the host Fiifi Pratt what he makes of the lady’s curses said he will at the right time talk extensively about the whole issue.

He failed to say anything concrete on about the curses stating reasons that his management have not given him the green light to speak on it for now at any media house but soon he will talk fully on it.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Keche Joshua, half of the Keche duo jumped in to say they don’t fear the curses rained on his brother Andrew by the lady because nothing scares them anymore.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 11, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
83 %
3.2mph
75 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News