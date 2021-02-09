Keche Andrew who is one half of music duo Keche has shaved off his dredlocks in a new photo sighted on social media.
The Hiplife singer and member of the famous music group has shaved off his trademark dreadlocks rocking a sakroa dyed hairstyle.
The first image was shared by his millionaire wife and manager Madam Joana Gyan.
Sharing a video outdooring her husband’s new look, she captioned it ‘New King’ and added love emoji’s.
Watch the video below:
Whiles a section of social media users have argued that Keche Andrew with this his new look appears more handsome and sweet, other netizens also believe otherwise.