Kelvin Taylor drops deep secret on why Covid-19 cases keep going high

US-based Ghanaian Journalist Kevin Taylor has on his ‘With All Due Respect’ show revealed the cause of the increasing number of the positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the broadcaster, he can no longer keep the secret and wants Ghanaians to know that there was no COVID-19 test done at the borders during the latter part of 2020.

He explained that this was as a result of the December 7 elections claiming that people where allowed to enter into the country freely so that they could vote in the elections.

He narrated that the politicial rallies held in the country was also a factor because the supporters came to those rallies without adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Kevin Taylor explained that the government is massaging the number of positive cases in the country so the citizens don’t blame them for the recent spike.

He said the government should take actions and stop confusing the citizens with big big grammars.