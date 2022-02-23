Kelvynboy granted bail of GHc 200k with two sureties

- Advertisement -

Afrobeat singer Kelvin Brown known in showbiz as Kelvynboy has been granted a bail of Ghc 200,000 with two sureties.

The former BMG signee appeared before the Adantan circuit court this morning.

Kelvynboy was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his baby mama with iron rods.

According to the earlier report, the singer used an iron rod to hit her baby mama’s back and right-hand several times after earlier using his leg to kick her ribs and stomach.

Words on the street have it that Kelvyn is a known woman beater and his baby mama has been enduring this for the past years.

