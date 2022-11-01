- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s favorite musician KelvynBoy who is still chilling in the UK has gotten fans talking after he uploaded a video on his social media handle.

The Afrobeat singer happened to be one of the few musicians to mount the stage at the just ended 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Not just that, he also went home with some awards plaque from the event on the night.

Also Read: Kelvynboy refuses to speak on claims of beating his baby mama

In the video shared on his handle, the former Bhim Nation signee could be seen roaming the streets of UK while enjoying himself by smoking his heart out.

He captioned the video, “He captioned the video, “Searching ??”

See the video below:

READ ALSO: Kelvynboy welcomes twins with wife after 16 months of pregnancy