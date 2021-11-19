- Advertisement -

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta has finally opened up about his health after his recent photos caused a stir on social media.

The Finance Minister who has been silent for several months now revealed that he was diagnosed with liver inflammation.

In an interview with Metro TV’s Paul Adom-Otchere, the minister further disclosed that he was also diagnosed with Jaundice, few months after recovering from COVID 19.

According to Ken, he was put on steroids which resulted in his change of looks in recent times.

“I got COVID in somewhere of November and got out of the hospital emergency maybe the 10th of December and came home. Things were pretty good, the COVID was gone, then, I began to feel jaundiced and so feeling quite unwell. I eventually got diagnosed that the liver was inflamed, therefore, it required some work to determine what was really happening.

That took some time to begin to find the probable cure which involved steroids and all of that. So, I went back for review in August and the inflammation is pretty much gone and so, they are now titrating to see how to bring the steroids down so that one can get back to a normal life. But essentially pretty much minded and need to manage my rest and sleep and exercises and some good food”, Ken Ofori-Atta explained.

Few months ago, photos of the Finance Minister raised concerns as he looks unrecognisable.

This was after he was rushed to the United States of America when he developed complications from an alleged COVID 19 infection.