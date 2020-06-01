Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part of the country.

Recently after the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim bragged about having 30 houses across the length and breadth of the country, Kennedy Agyapong asked him to shut up.

According to him, the houses he has dashed out to ladies alone is more than 30 so Obinim should stop bragging about owning just 30 houses.

After his comments, some people felt the loudmouth politician was just making noise because he knew he was in a comfortable lead in his fight with Obinim.

Well, a video has emerged on social media that shows one of the abandoned mansion of the lawmaker in his hometown.

From the commentary accompanying the video, one can say the houses on the compound could sum up to 30 with a swimming pool and a ballroom for recreation.

People who have seen the video have applauded the politician and businessman for his hard work in acquiring all these properties.