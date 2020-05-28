type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Obinim’s father is my step dad’s cousin- Kennedy Agyapong

Obinim’s father and Kennedy Agyapong’s stepdad happen to be cousins amidst all the tension that now exists between them.

Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he and the general overseer of The International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim are related.

Apparently, Obinim’s father and Kennedy Agyapong’s stepdad are cousins. Kennedy Agyapong made this revelation on NET 2 Tv’s Hot Seat show.

He stated that he realized he was related to Obinim after Obinim mentioned that his father was from Sepaase and that he was from a royal background.

Kennedy and Obinim who have made headlines for the bad blood that now exists between them, surprisingly are related.

In a quibble between the two renowned figures that has led to Obinim being arrested and facing an impendent court trial, Kennedy Agyapong seems to the one likely to have the last laugh.

Kennedy seems bent on taking Obinim to the cleaners and we are yet to see how this whole episode pans out.

From the excerpts from the Hot Seat Show circulating online, Kennedy Agyapong has debunked any concern that his relation to Obinim would affect his position on exposing Obinim.

He stated that he is known for fighting for the disadvantaged and vulnerable in society and that his relation to Obinim will not stop him from being a voice for the voiceless.

According to him, Obinim has duped a lot of innocent and ignorant people and justice must take its due course to deter other fake pastors from following in his stead.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central is on a quest to expose the activities of fake pastors in Ghana who are taking advantage of people’s laziness and frustration and duping them.

