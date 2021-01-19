type here...
News

Kennedy Agyapong and family to be assassinated

By Qwame Benedict
Maverick politician Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that some unknown people has threatened to end his life by the end of this week.

According to the politician, these people who left a note for him disclosed in the note that they would come for him and his family on Thursday at 4am.

It is a known fact that the Member of Parliament is not in the good books of some people who would want to do something bad to him but talk off sending him a prior notice is what is making people wonder.

Kennedy agyapong who was speaking on the Seat show on his NET 2 TV in reacting to the note he received stated that he is not scared of anyone and he is therefore not moving an inch from his home.

He further called on the people who are behind this to come as early as possible since he can’t wait till Thursday.

According to him, a threat like this shouldn’t be taken for granted because the people can attack any time.

Knowing the kind of person Hon Kennedy Agyapong is, we won’t be surprised if he comes out after Friday to name the person who brought left the note for him.

Source:Ghpage

