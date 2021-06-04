Kennedy Agyapong applauds Twene Jonas

- Advertisement -

Politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has applauded US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas for his videos showing what happens in the United States.

According to the politician, as much as he agrees with some of the comments he made during the live videos he believes he can do better in the future.

The politician who was in the United States weeks ago during an interaction on Oman FM disclosed that Twene Jonas should desist from insulting the leaders and elders in the country in his videos.

He went ahead to say that Jonas is painting a picture to Ghanaians that there is no poverty in the US but that is not the case because there are a lot of things he needs to show.

The MP for Assin Central during the radio show asked that it’s high time the social media commentator balance his videos and let Ghanaians also know the other side of people in the US.

He gave an example that he was on his way to drop off his daughter when he saw a man openly urinating at a busy place and wondered if Twene Jonas hasn’t seen that one to talk about it.

The honorable member went ahead to give another example of a couple who have been thrown out of their home and were sitting outside with their belongings in front of church premises.

Watch the video below:

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong advised that Twene Jonas should be balanced in his reportage and take out the constant insult on leaders so that he can appeal to more people in the country because no system in the world is perfect.