- Advertisement -

Kennedy ‘Ohene’ Agyapong keeps causing a stir on social media with his displays nevertheless this time no prophet or pastor was involved.

The controversial MP for Assin Central and owner of Net2 Tv station rejected a GHC60,000 birthday gift which was meant to celebrate him on his 60th birthday. He, however, gave it back to be shared among the employees that gave him that money as his birthday gift.

Also read: The death of Wendy Fynn: NDC’s Abraham Ferguson exposes the real killer after Kennedy Agyapong blamed Nigel Gaisie

The contentious lawmaker was born in Assin Dompim in the Central Region of Ghana on 16th June 1960. He has served his constituency in parliament since 2001.

Acknowledged to be an agitator who has never disappointed to speak truth to power, the honorable MP has won the hearts of many with his ability to chastize even his own New Patriotic Party when they go corrupted.

Today, as the MP celebrated his 60th birthday, it was his gesture of denying a whopping cash gift of GHC 60,000 that has won him even more accolades.

Also read: Mcbrown shares beautiful photo of Kennedy Agyapong and daughter on his 60th B-day

Per Kennedy Agyapong, he is the one who is reckoned to be gifting his employees with cash, hence his decision to turn down the gift.

He handed the money back to the workers to be distributed among themselves.