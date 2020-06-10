type here...
Kennedy Agyapong is a foolish man and a dog – Mugabe fires

By Qwame Benedict
Presenter and a staunch member of the NDC Mugabe Maase have heavily descended on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after he accused him of feeding Prophet Nigel Gaisie with information.

The politician last Monday on ‘The Seat’ said he will put his issues with Obinim on hold and move to Nigel Gaisie starting from today.

He continued that Mugabe Maase is the one who feeds Nigel Gaisie with information to dupe NDC candidate John Mahama for his money.

Well, Mugabe has hit back at the NPP loudmouth using some harsh words on him.

According to Mugabe, he doesn’t even know where John Mahama stays talk more about giving someone information about him.

He described Kennedy Agyapong as a foolish man who is just going around making noise and accusing people because he envies them.

Mugabe stated emphatically he can afford all the things that Kennedy Agyapong brags about because he is also successful in life.

Watch the video below:

Mugabe threatened to stop Hon. Kennedy Agyapong from going around and sprewing lies about people including his new found target Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

