Kennedy Agyapong gives clue on Bishops to expose
Kennedy Agyapong gives clue on Bishops to expose

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is set to unravel more secrets on his fake pastor hunt as he has given clues on some Bishops who are soon to be exposed.

The New Patriotic Party’s MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has for the past couple of months been on a fake pastor witchhunt as he is bent on digging up every dirt he can on acclaimed pastors whose deeds suggest otherwise.

Kennedy is said to have told Okay Fm’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese that his next expose on some very revered bishops in the country will unsettle many.

He disclosed that among his victims this time around is a particular bishop who called himself Papa.

He is quoted as saying, ” “All these bishops who think they are untouchable in the country should watch out. Even Popes are being talked about and how much more a mere Ghanaian bishop. You call yourself an archbishop. You refer to yourself as papa. We shall see. Just brace yourselves.”

Kennedy Agyapong claimed that another bishop who was the board chairman of an insurance company used the company as a front to import cigarettes and tobacco into the country for sale.

Again, he mentioned that some renowned bishops who are yet to exposed are also into pimping women for money with one having a gay partner in South Africa.

According to him, these women are taken abroad to practice prostitution all to the gain of these self-professed servants of God.

Kennedy affirmed that this shattering expose was going to shake grounds and bring to light the evil deeds of some so-called men of God.

Source:GHPAGE

