Kennedy Agyapong exposes NDC officials in murder of J.B. Danquah

By Kweku Derrick
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong has named some officials of the opposition NDC as persons connected to the gruesome murder of J. B. Danquah-Adu.

The then NPP MP for Abuakwa-North was stabbed in the neck and chest multiple times by suspected armed robbers, killing him in the process, after besieging his residence at Shiashie, on February 9, 2016.

Five years on and no one has been convicted. One Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon was arrested and charged with murder but he is yet to be convicted of the crime.

Kennedy Agyapong who is appalled by how the police have handled the case has therefore moved to mention names of J.B.’s killers.

Speaking with a US-based Ghanaian station, he noted that MP for Abokobi-Madina Constituency Amadu Bukari Sorogho and a former presidential staffer, Stan Dogbe must be held as primary suspects.

According to the maverick politician, Sexy Dondon confessed to police that Amadu Sorogho and Stan Dogbe had hands in his actions during interrogation.

Mr Agyapong further said police investigators handling the case confirmed Sexy Dondon’s confession to him.

He also said Sexy Dondon’s subsequent apology to Mahama, Stan Dogbe and others for mentioning their names while in police custody raises eyebrows also implicated them.

Listen to his interview below.

Source:GHPage

