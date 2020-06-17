- Advertisement -

The mother of Anell Agyapong the drug addict daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong identified as Araba Dawson has finally set the records straight that the politician has never pushed drugs in his life before.

Some members of the public and some politicians have questioned the source of wealth of Kennedy Agyapong with some accusing him of being a cocaine dealer.

The politician has on countless occasions revealed that he made his money by doing legal jobs like driving cars, washing bowls amongst other things.

Though he has explained himself so many times, many people are still of the view that he is hiding the part of him dealing in cocaine.

Well, his furious baby mama in her rant on social media after the politician spoke ill about her daughter has revealed that Kennedy is not a drug pusher.

According to Araba Dawson, she can vouch that the member of parliament has never dealt in cocaine as many believe.

She said: “I can take an oath, swear of defend you that as for you regardless of how you’ve treated us, I mean me and my daughter, I will defend anywhere that you don’t do drugs”.

She revealed that she is aware one other daughter of the businessman is into drugs and brings drugs to his house so he should check it.