I have Nana Agradaa on record, I'll expose her - Kennedy Agyapong
News

I have Nana Agradaa on record, I’ll expose her – Kennedy Agyapong

By Nazir Hamzah
Agradaa-Kennedy-Agyapong
Outspoken Ghanaian Parliamentarian Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the famous arrest of self-acclaimed fetish priest Nana Agradaa.

According to the Assin Fosu Member of parliament, Nana Agradaa has narrated to him about how unreal she is with what she portrays on TV claiming to be a powerful spiritualist.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong stated that he has evidence to show to that effect about how fake Nana Agradaa is and is ready to expose her soon.

The MP reacting to the arrest of the self acclaimed spiritualist on his TV station narrated how he met Nana Agradaa who told him that everything she does on the TV is not real.

Kennedy Agyapong revealed that the self-acclaimed spiritualist told him that she (Nana Agradaa) was apparently selling second-hand clothes but which was not moving so decided to into being a fetish priest to scam people.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, it was the husband of Agradaa who was rather a fetish priest so when the husband died she took over from him just to portray to the world that she is a spiritualist who can help people.

Kennedy added that he has video of their conversation which she said all these and will release the video soon.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

