Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has once again lashed out at Captain Smart and also accused him of fraud.

The controversial politician claimed Captain Smart gave a ‘bounced cheque’ to a woman he bought chairs worth 5000 cedis from.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the Journalist was arrested in 2018 after he failed to pay for the chairs she bought from Mama Thess.

Kennedy Agyapong also buttressed his allegations with proof of the ‘bounced cheque’ Captain Smart gave out.

See image below;

Kennedy Agyapong claimed Captain Smart is still paying for the chairs he purchased and further described him as cheap.

The member of parliament also threatened to expose the Journalist as he has a lot of information about him.

Listen to the audio below;

This comes after Captain Smart was suspended from Angel Fm following his constant attack on the Akufo-Addo led government.

In reacting to this news, Kennedy Agyapong claimed Captain Smart owes him 10,000 cedis after he purchased 3 air conditioners from him.