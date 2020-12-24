Kennedy Agyapong threatens to burn John Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah’s houses over burnt markets (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

An angry Kennedy Agyapong has bared his teeth wide at John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah and some NDC bigwigs over the recent burnt markets.

The Assin Central’s MP following the Kaneshie and Kantamanto market fires has pointed fingers at some NDC officials as being the brains behind it.

He alleges John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah and some integral people in the NDC are the masterminds for the recent fire outbreaks in markets across the country.

In the last few weeks, there have been several cases of major markets in Ghana being gutted by fire. Parts of the Koforidua, Kantamanto, Odawna, Asankragwa, and, lately, Kaneshie, have all suspiciously gone up in flames.

In total, 5 market fires have been recorded in December alone and this has raised suspicion of possible arson.

Speaking on his private owned Net 2 TV, the NPP firebrand therefore threatened to burn the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress alive as well as burn his house together with Johnson Asiedu Nketiah aka General Mosquito and some few others should they continue with their evil plans of setting markets on fire.

Watch the video of him below:

Ready to give his all in this fight to put a stop to the constant fire outbreaks in markets, the lawmaker warned the aforementioned NDC figures to desist from their deadly plans else face the wrath.