What Ken Agyapong said about the alleged Tracey Boakye & JM affair that made Tracy insult him

Yesterday, Ghanaian actress/ Producer, Tracey Boakye insulted the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Most Ghanaians, woke to the video of Tracey agitated and throwing insults left and right to the revered member of parliament.

In fact, most people do not even know what Kennedy Agyapong said to warrant the attacks from Tracey Boakye.

Well, here it is. Kennedy Agyapong during the rally in Kumasi dubbed the Big Walk made a passionate appeal to voters to vote for Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

Kennedy claims Mahama would have plunged the nation into darkness if he was still the president of Ghana in this Covid 19 pandemic.

Kennedy said all that John Mahama knows is to take girls to Dubai and buy $450,000 for cheap girls like Tracey Boakye.

Watch the video below

Well, Tracey has not spared the honorable minister and has really insulted him.

Tracey claims Kennedy Agyapong is a murderer and she knows the dirty businesses he does to brag with his money.

The actress even claims Kennedy Agyapong is not even as rich as he makes it appear in the media

Kennedy Agyapong is yet to react to the video which has since gone viral. Ghpage is monitoring and will keep you updated.