- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known famously as Prophet Kumchacha, has asserted that the legal action taken against social commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor by Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is useless.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has filed a defamation suit against the American-based National Democratic Congress (NDC) loyalist, demanding $15 million in damages in a Virginia State Court.

This was after Kevin who is the CEO of Loudsilence Media alleged in a widely circulated video that Kennedy had suffered a mild stroke and had been airlifted to America for emergency brain surgery.

Mr Agyapong subsequently shared photos and videos to dispute the claims.

Kumachacha – strongly believing the lawmaker’s suit against Kevin Taylor is a fruitless venture – has urged him to give up on his quest for justice through the court.

According to the Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, the suit is a waste of time and money, considering the fact that Kennedy Agyapong is one of the worse denigrators in Ghana.

“I love Kennedy Agyapong but left to me alone I think his suit against Kevin Taylor is not relevant,” he said on Oman Channel. “It is waste of time and money. Kennedy Agyapong himself has defamed a lot of people in this country so what again?”

He added that Kevin Taylor is a person who deliberately tarnishes people’s image for attention and must not be tolerated.

“He (Kevin Taylor) wants to have issues with everyone so if I say it is not worth it, I mean to say Kennedy Agyapong should not tolerate him. We know Kennedy to be magnanimous and I would prefer he uses the money for charity instead of fighting him,” he stated.

According to Hopeson Adorye, a member of NPP who confirmed the reports of the defamation suit, all the tapes in which Kevin Taylor malign Kennedy Agyapong have been taken to UN, Institute of Linguistics in Ghana and one other centre in the US to transcribe the local language to English.