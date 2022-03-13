Kennedy Agyapong’s boy Kwaku Annan drops the names of some police officers and robbers behind the bullion van robberies

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong’s boy, Kwaku Annan has dropped the names of some top criminals who have befriended some high ranking in order to go scot-free with their bullion van robberies and other criminal activities in the country.

On the authority of Kwaku Annan, some revered police commanders and officers are on the payroll of these notorious armed robbers who have now become a thrown in the flesh of some Ghanaians.

Speaking on the last segment of Net 2 TV’s THE HOT SEAT, Kwaku Annan boldly blamed the former IGP Mr Appiatu for doing nothing to arrest these criminals although he was provided with all the necessary details about the ‘professional’ armed robbers.

Lionhearted Kwaku Annan ended his juicy expose by asserting that Nigerian armed bandits have now taken over Ghana because they have free reign due to their dealings with the police service.

Hopefully, we expect the current IGP, Dr Akufo Dampare to contact Kwaku Annan for more information about the police officers and armed robbers in order for them to be brought to book.

Watch the video below to know more…