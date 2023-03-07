Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong undoubtedly has one of the largest nuclear families in Ghana.
The controversial maverick lawmaker has 22 children – big enough to start a solid football team with abundant substitutes and reserves on the bench.
Mr. Agyapong is on record to have stated that he is married to two wives. However, these twenty-two children didn’t only come from Mr Agyapong’s two wives as he shares some with his over ten ‘baby mamas’.
Of his 22 children, Amanda Agyapong, 25 years, and her younger sister Christabel, 24 years, have surprised many as they listed the names of their 20 other siblings.
The two were featured in a newly released reality series called “The Cedi Life” as they took viewers through their lavish lifestyle as daughters of a politician.
The beautiful ladies were quizzed about the names of their siblings and they went on to mention the names in order of the eldest to the youngest without hesitation.
Check out the video below
Below is a list of all the twenty-two children of Kennedy Agyapong in no particular order
1. Shannon Agyapong
2. Kenneth Agyapong
3. Gifty Agyapong
4.Annel Agyapong
5. Antoinette Agyapong
6. Amanda Agyapong
7. Gareldine Agyapong
8. Christabel Agyapong
9. Tracy Agyapong
10. Yvonne Agyapong
11. Kevin Agyapong
12. Daniella Agyapong
13. Lexi Agyapong
14. Kendrick Agyapong
15. Kendra Agyapong
16. Kendra Agyapong
17. Akwasi Agyapong
18. Kwame Agyapong
19. Akua Agyapong
20. Cassandra Agyapong
21. Nana Akua Agyapong
22. Abigail Agyapong