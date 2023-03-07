Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong undoubtedly has one of the largest nuclear families in Ghana.

The controversial maverick lawmaker has 22 children – big enough to start a solid football team with abundant substitutes and reserves on the bench.

Mr. Agyapong is on record to have stated that he is married to two wives. However, these twenty-two children didn’t only come from Mr Agyapong’s two wives as he shares some with his over ten ‘baby mamas’.

Of his 22 children, Amanda Agyapong, 25 years, and her younger sister Christabel, 24 years, have surprised many as they listed the names of their 20 other siblings.

The two were featured in a newly released reality series called “The Cedi Life” as they took viewers through their lavish lifestyle as daughters of a politician.

The beautiful ladies were quizzed about the names of their siblings and they went on to mention the names in order of the eldest to the youngest without hesitation.

Check out the video below

Below is a list of all the twenty-two children of Kennedy Agyapong in no particular order

1. Shannon Agyapong

2. Kenneth Agyapong

3. Gifty Agyapong

4.Annel Agyapong

5. Antoinette Agyapong

6. Amanda Agyapong

7. Gareldine Agyapong

8. Christabel Agyapong

9. Tracy Agyapong

10. Yvonne Agyapong

11. Kevin Agyapong

12. Daniella Agyapong

13. Lexi Agyapong

14. Kendrick Agyapong

15. Kendra Agyapong

17. Akwasi Agyapong

18. Kwame Agyapong

19. Akua Agyapong

20. Cassandra Agyapong

21. Nana Akua Agyapong

22. Abigail Agyapong