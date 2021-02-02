Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy seen with their twins for the first time

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy have outdoored their set of twins for the first time at Osei Kwame Despite’s birthday celebration.

It was reported earlier that the couple had borne a bouncing set of twins but the couple till date had not publicly shown that these rumours were factual.

However, at his millionaire father’s 59th birthday celebration, Kennedy and his wife were seen for the first time with the newest addition to their family.

A video taken from their visit to Despite’s mansion in East Legon shows them accompanied by aides carrying the beautiful twins in their arms.

The video also shows the babies laying on their grandfather, Osei Kwame Despite’s lap while family and friends present applauded.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy outdoor their twins pic.twitter.com/6Vcgefrxmm — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, family and friends of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite have pulled a surprise on him at his house to celebrate his 59th birthday which falls on today.

The man behind the Despite Media conglomerate as well as other businesses is celebrated today for being a mentor and an inspiration to people all around the world.

We wish him a Happy Birthday!