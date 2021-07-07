- Advertisement -

Artiste KiDi signed under the Lynx Entertainment record label is set to have a concert later this month and has already revealed the price list for the tickets.

The concert dubbed ‘Live with KiDi’ is set to come off on 29th July, 2021 at Coco Vanilla, East Legon.

According to the price list on the flyer, people who are willing to attend the concert should be ready to cough out between Ghc 3000 to Ghc 15,000 as ticket prices.

Check out the ticket details below:

¢15,000 for the Touch It Table gets you; “12 wristbands, 7 Bottles of Champagne, 1 Bottle of Whisky, 1 Bottle of Vodka, 1 Bottle of Cognac, 1 Bottle of Tequila, Water and Mixers”.

¢10,000 for the Spiritual Table gets you; “10 wristbands, 5 Bottles of Champagne, 1 Bottle of Whisky, 1 Bottle of Vodka, 1 Bottle of Cognac, 1 Bottle of Tequila, Water and Mixers”.

¢8,000 for the Say Cheese Table gets you; “8 wristbands, 4 Bottles of Champagne, 1 Bottle of Whisky, 1 Bottle of Vodka, 1 Bottle of Cognac, 1 Bottle of Tequila, Water and Mixers”.

¢5,000 for the Send Me N*des Table gets you; “5 wristbands, 3 Bottles of Champagne, 1 Bottle of Whisky, 1 Bottle of Vodka, Water and Mixers”.

Ghc3000 for the Enjoyment Table get you; “4 wristbands, 1 Bottles of Champagne, 1 Bottle of Whisky, 1 Bottle of Vodka, Water and Mixers”.

See flyer below: