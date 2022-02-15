type here...
KiDi drops the “Touch It” remix with American rapper Tyga tomorrow

Ghanaian singer KiDi will drop a remix of his hit song “Touch It”, which features American rapper Tyga, on December 16, 2022.

The announcement was made by KiDi on Valentine’s Day.

Tyga expressed interest in featuring on the song when he shared a video of himself jamming to the song with an exclusive verse in 2021.

However, it has emerged that the “Touch It” remix is a bit different from what was evident in the earlier video.

KiDi’s “Touch It” song has transcended the shores of Africa and topped many global charts. The song has done amazingly well on Tik Tok with over 250 million views.

Currently, it has over 37.6 million streams on Spotify. It peaked at #11 for ‘World Digital Sales’ on the global music ranking platform, Billboard. 

“Touch It” is also the most-streamed song on Ghana Spotify.

