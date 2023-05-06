type here...
KIDI performs at VGMA's 2024
Entertainment

KIDI performs at VGMA’s 2024

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
KIDI performing at VGMA24
KIDI
Lynx Entertainment signee Kidi who has been away from the scene for some time now surfaced on the stage of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as the first performer on the night.

The musician has been reported sick for some time and some netizens attributed it to kidney failure.

A few days ago, he released a statement stating why he was away from the scene because he wasn’t feeling well but never mentioned what was wrong with him.

Well, he pulled up this night as a surprise act at the ongoing VGMA and performed for the fans who had gathered at the venue.

Watch his performance below:

    Source:Ghpage

