Watch live streaming of the 24th edition of VGMAs

Finally, the 24th annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs) have arrived.

At the Accra International Conference Center’s major Arena Dome, the major event is now taking place.

Fiifi Coleman and Chrystal are emceeing the red carpet, and Berla Mundi, Naa Ashokor, and James Gardiner are emceeing the main event.

Ghanaians and music lovers are expected to be entertained by artists such as Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Epixode, Kwabena Kwabena, Camidoh and others.

For the sake of those who can’t watch the live event on TV, due to bad network and ECG, you can watch the live stream below:

Watch the Livestream:

