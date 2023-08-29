KiDi sparks gay rumours as he proudly rocks a skirt in a new video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian singer and multi-talented artist, KiDi, who’s known for his musical prowess and unique style, has found himself at the centre of a whirlwind of speculation and controversy following his recent fashion choice in a trending video.



The award-winning artist, who is currently promoting his latest single “Liquor,” has inadvertently ignited wild gay rumours with his unconventional outfit.

In the video that is trending on various social media platforms, KiDi can be seen in an unusual outfit – And this has consequently raised eyebrows and generated mixed reactions from the public.



The focal point of the conversation centers around his choice of shorts, which intriguingly resemble a skirt, adding a touch of femininity to his appearance.

The video has since spurred various interpretations and discussions, with a segment of critics and observers suggesting that KiDi’s fashion statement might be an indirect endorsement of LGBTQ rights in Ghana.



This sentiment stems from the perception that the unconventional outfit challenges traditional gender norms and offers a nod to gender fluidity.

Amidst the speculation, there have also been allegations that KiDi himself could be a member of the LGBTQ community.

These speculations have created a fervent debate online, where discussions surrounding LGBTQ rights remain a sensitive topic, often intersecting with cultural and traditional beliefs.

Kidi’s fashion sense boggles ma mind🔥pic.twitter.com/TFhfhStt1Q — Big Paradise! (@Quophieparadise) August 29, 2023

