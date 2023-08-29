Over 100 gay men arrested during secret gay wedding (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly arrested over 100 individuals who were allegedly involved in a secret gay wedding.



A video that has gone viral shows the suspects paraded in front of a police station.



The incident has sparked conversations and controversy both within the country and on the international stage.



Notably, the individuals apprehended included both the bride and groom of the suspected same-sex wedding.

This unusual situation further underscores the perceived severity of the event in the eyes of the authorities.



The public display of those arrested underscores the gravity with which the Nigerian government is addressing this incident, aligning with the broader legal and cultural stance against same-sex marriage.

Nigeria’s stance on same-sex relationships is anchored in its legal framework.

The Nigerian constitution explicitly outlaws same-sex marriage and same-sex sexual relationships, viewing them as incompatible with cultural norms and societal values.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested over 100 gay suspects carrying out a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in the state. pic.twitter.com/wlQuSmuQ96 — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) August 29, 2023

