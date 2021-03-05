Kidnappers of 4 Takoradi girls sentenced to death by hanging

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching Ghpage are that the Sekondi High Court has sentenced the offenders involved in the 4 Takoradi girls kidnapping case to death.

The Nigerian men found guilty of kidnapping and murder; Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, have been given a death sentence.

A reportage by Angel News points out that for the first time the President of the Republic validated the death sentence by appending his signature.

Both men have been sentenced to death by hanging. However, they have been afforded 30 days within which they can appeal the sentence slapped on them.

Reports coming in regarding the case also indicate that a seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday, March 5, 2021, passed the judgment after considering the pieces of evidence on the table.