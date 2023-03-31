King Nasir has turned down Shugatiti’s offer for their proposed ‘atopa’ match.

The Ghanaian socialite quoted an extreme figure for what she said she would charge before accepting to film with the pornstar.

Shugatiti mentioned $20 million as the money she would receive if she wanted to sleep with King Nasir and have fans watch it live.

After speculations that King Nasir was in Ghana to meet with Shugatiti so they could finally get their deal rolling, the latter has made a huge demand.

No sooner had Shugatit made the offer, but King Nasir turned it down. According to him, she was not deserving of that amount considering the condition of her private parts.

King Nasir insinuated that he saw Shugatiti’s leak and was not impressed with the shape and quality of her private parts, and thus would not accept to pay such an amount for substandard goods.

King Nasir tweeted: Y’all got sis out here thinking that I don’t pay sex workers??

Shugatiti replied: Give me 2million [email protected]

King Nasir replied: 2 million for that weak ass pussy? Be fr.

Later King Nasir added: We saw your leaked sex tape sis, it was trash.

Shugatiti reacts to reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana

Actress, socialite and nudist, Shugatiti had reacted to the reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana for their atopa match.

In a tweet, Shugatiti asked her followers if the adult movie star is truly in Ghana as published by several local blogs.

About two days ago, it was reported that American adult film actor King Nasir has arrived in Ghana ahead of his match with Ghanaian socialite and nudist Shugatiti.

Shaugatiti during an interview revealed that even though she has slept with so many men, she has never experienced any orgasm.

King Nasir upon coming across the interview volunteered to make Shugatiti reach orgasm to prove to her that there are people who can make her reach her limit so she stops bragging online.

This resulted in a social media banter with fans of both Shugatiti and King Nasir voting on who would win should they meet in an ‘atopa’ match.

King Nasir took it a notch higher and started soliciting funds to make this a reality where everything was going to be streamed live and people were going to pay in other for them to watch the match talked about match.

Well, seems backdoor talks have progressed and King Nasir has arrived in Ghana for final talks and possibly the way forward for this atopa match.