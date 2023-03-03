King Nasir an American pornstar seems to be enjoying the buzz around his interest in making Ghanaian nudist Shugatiti reach orgasm.

The American hours ago took to his social media handle to state emphatically that he could make Shugatiti reach orgasm after she in an interview revealed that she has never had orgasm despite sleeping with several men.

This turned into a banter between themselves on social media with each of them daring the other for a sex bout to prove who is the ‘master’.

In a new development on the above matter, King Nasir has requested funds from netizens and others who wish to see this become a reality.

According to him, he wants the whole encounter to be telecast live and therefore he is urging all those interested in watching himself and Shugatiti settle their case to donate and support.

He posted: “For the fans that wanna see this match up happen! You can support here.

This will help us secure funding for broadcasting/live PPV, set design, staff, etc.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

King Nasir post

Another post of King Nasir asking netizens to cast their vote on who would win the match should it happen has garnered over 46k votes with King Nasir leading with 74.1%.

