Entertainment

Kisa Gbekle laments being single a few days to the end of 2022

By Kweku Derrick
Kisa Gbekle
After spending GH¢60,000 on butt enlargement surgery, actress Kisa Gbekle claims she’s still single as the year 2022 is winding down.

Kisa’s aim for going under the knife to remove excess fat from her body was also partly to attract potential suitors and sponsors who will go to every length to have her.

But it appears no one is looking her way as she has lamented she still hasn’t found herself a man.

In a video shared to her Instagram page, the controversial actress said, “I entered 2020, single, 2021, single, and 2022, it’s left with 18 days to the end, and I am still single.”

After this revelation, the actress said the Lord’s Prayer in the Ewe dialect while clad in V-neck attire that exposed her boobs.

“Our father who art in heaven. Hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Your daughter is still single. Will this situation get any better?” she prayed in the Ewe dialect.

The video has since caused a stir among netizens who have passed interesting comments beneath it.

