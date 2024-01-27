Kiss-A-Thon: Ghanaian man embarks on Guinness World Record kissing marathon – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

In the world of multiple marathons thanks to the Guinness World Record, a Ghanaian man has taken it to another level by attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing marathon.

Isaac Kwame Love is a Ghanaian blogger and a rising content creator who took up the challenge of kissing for 1 straight hour and he successfully brought it to an end.

In the final preparations, Kwame was sighted with a lady in mask whom we can conclude didn’t want to go public with his identity.

The challenge was attempted at Bobby’s Restaurant and Pub in East Legon where Isaac kissed the strange lady for 1 straight hour.

