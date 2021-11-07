KKD Disgraces Slay Queens Who Send Him Their Nude Photos And Videos

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian media broadcaster, fashionista, and Pan-Africanist born Kwasi Kyei Darkwah but professionally known as KKD has openly disgraced all the slay queens who storm his DM’s with their nude photos and videos.

Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV, KKD begged these ladies who put an end to such “nonsense” because he’s not interested in them.

He went on to assert that, day in and day out, these shameless slay queens strafe his DMs with their nudes which he finds inappropriate and very embarrassing.

According to KKD, he holds morality in high esteem and there’s no way he will throw his standards of behaviour to the dogs and droll over the nude photos and pictures the ladies send him.

To place more emphasis on his yet to be confirmed claims, KKD additionally added that he always prompt the ladies that they have sent the nudes pictures to the wrong person.

But they always consent that the pictures were purposely taken for him to feed his eyes on.

He said;

“I just had to ban one of my phone lines because I was receiving too many females emailing me s3xual images; please stop

Every time, I tell that they have sent the images to the wrong person but they always insist that the pictures were specially taken for me“

KKD ended his submissions by severely chiding these ladies to put an end to such village behaviour because it doesn’t speak well of them.