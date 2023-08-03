Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The vice chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology honoured three students for saving the life of a colleague contemplating suicide.

The three students, Theophilus Amo Oduro Aboagye, Kwabena Amoako Marfo, and James Michael Mozley Nsafoa, received a special award from Professor Akosua Dickson.

On July 4, 2023, the trio acted quickly to save their colleague dangling on a balcony and in danger of sliding off the story building at a private lodging facility on campus.

The three grabbed onto the victim and hauled him to safety in a popular video.

They then transported him to a medical facility, where the school attested that he had received psychological assistance.

During the inaugural Vice Chancellor’s Students’ Excellence Awards ceremony, which was held at the KNUST Great Hall, the three heroes got the “Special Award Category.”

43 additional people received awards for their exceptional efforts in sports and academics.

Watch the video below:

