A level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room.

The student who is studying Real Estate is said to be one of the residents of Ultimate Hostel, Bomso.

According to the source, she sent out a message to her friends saying ‘I QUIT’ but upon getting to her hostel, she had already ended her life.

It stated that her door was locked and some other residents of the hostel had to break the door to be able to save her but it was too late.

The police had to be called to the scene of the act to convey the lifeless body to the morgue.

