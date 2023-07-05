Trending video of KNUST medical student trying to commit suicide

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A sad trending video on Twitter captures the moment a KNUST level 300 student tried to commit suicide by jumping off one of the storey buildings at Brunei Complex.

In the distressing video, the student named Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi had almost succeeded in jumping off the storey building but for the timely intervention of some students, he was saved.

As seen in the video, Kwadwo’s body was hanging through a window while his saviours had tightly held onto his hands to prevent him from falling.

According to some KNUST students on Twitter, depression might be the main reason behind Kwadwo’s suicide attempt.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the worrying suicide attempt video…

@fawogyimiiko – In ghana here they will suspend or punish the guy p33 instead of giving him good counseling

@Ikechukwuisking – Sad generation with beautiful pictures

@MarioGeeGangsta – What is actually going on in KNUST!? Too many suicidal attempts to may tragedies happening. Can’t students just be students go to school graduate and make it home safe anymore!

@RJZBA1 – I sure ibi this CWA thing.. The results edey come the portal inside why you sana dey go paste on notice board? Then there’s no need to give us the student portal

@otafirigyaa – I hope he didn’t use his school fees to stake bet….this thing happened to me in level 100

@unis_queen – People need help .. The school should mechanize it’s counseling department well to ensure effective and easy accessibility to all student. People dey pass through alot waaaa

@Boakyewaa_N – School is hard, oh. Especially when your grade is not grading. Whatever is going on with him, I pray he overcomes it.

@kwameishere – These 2000 babies in the universities now dey gyimi too much, anything then they want to commit suicide as if Spider-Man will come and catch them

