The police have accused the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a 32-year-old staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region of being behind her disappearance.

The suspect, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been remanded into police custody

According to the police, Rodaline Amoah-Darko left home at Gyenyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, 30th August 2021.

However, her family in a statement released on Sunday, 5th September 2021, indicated that Rhodaline left home for Sunyani on 30th August 2021, but was last seen on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 around 8:00 am on the KNUST campus.

Her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, was subsequently interrogated in relation to the issue.

The police later secured an order to refer Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey for psychiatric examination, following some incoherent statements he made on the whereabouts of his wife.

Appearing before the Asokwa District Court on Friday, the court provisionally charged Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey

with kidnapping.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand him into police custody to allow for further investigations into the matter, of which the court presided over by His Worship Korkor Achaw Owusu agreed.

According to the police’s charge sheet, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, has admitted to sending messages with the victim’s phone claiming that she has been kidnapped.

The police say Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey disclosed to them that he was forced to send those messages to his phone and family members of his wife by someone called ‘Rukie’, who had threatened to harm his family.

The police added that the accused stated that he had to take his wife away to a place closer to the Volta lake to ensure she is safe.

The accused, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a lecturer at KNUST on 2nd September, 2021 reported to the police that his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko had been kidnapped from their home around KNUST, as he had received some text messages.

Police then began investigations into it. Investigations however revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from KNUST campus closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).

As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October, 2021 to assist with investigations.

The police say in his caution statement, he admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.

The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.

He has also not been able to disclose the location of his wife to the police. The police have thus charged him provisionally with kidnapping.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 26th November 2021.