Professor and Head of Pharmacy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor George Koffour, had died, friends and family revealed to Joy News.

The learned professor, who championed the use of traditional medicine in Ghana, is reported to have died of Covid-19 complications.

“George had led the charge thorough the KNUST to support government efforts in research and accreditation of some of the popular alternative herbal medications we have on ourselves today. With his passing today Ghana has indeed lost a great son and He will be sorely missed by the pharmaceutical fraternity here in Ghana. Please let us keep him and his family in our prayers,” a colleague and associate professor stated on his Facebook page.

As it stands now, the number of active cases in the country stands at 6,411 with 756 new cases and the death total now 464 per checks on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website as at the time of this publication.

In other news, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast Bishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle has tested positive to the coronavirus and has adviced people to take the protocols serious.