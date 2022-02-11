Best Universities in Africa: KNUST ranked 12th, UG drops to 29th, UCC missing in latest rankings

- Advertisement -

In the 2022 Global Universities Rankings, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was ranked 12th best in Africa, ahead of the University of Ghana, which was ranked 29th.

KNUST and UG were also ranked 587th and 916th on the global front, respectively, based on their research performance and ratings by members of the academic community around the world.

The KNUST received a score of 49.9 and was rated 484th in the world in Social Sciences and Public Health. With an overall score of 56.2, it also placed 277th in Clinical Medicine.

The University of Ghana, on the other hand, received a global score of 41.4, according to the eighth annual USNews & World Report Global Universities Rankings.

Global Universities Rankings

However, with an aggregate score of 41.6, it outperformed KNUST in Social Sciences and Public Health, placing it 326th internationally.

UG was placed 566th in Clinical Medicine, falling behind its Kumasi-based counterpart.

There were no public universities in Ghana that made the top ten.

Meanwhile, tertiary schools such as the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and others were left out of the rankings.

The University of Cape Coast was recently ranked the number one university in Ghana, the top in West Africa and part of the top five universities in Africa in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

The eighth annual USNews and World Report Global Universities Rankings looked at other indicators such as global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences, and a number of publications among the 10% most cited.

The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.

“Since an increasing number of students plan to enrol in universities outside of their own country, the Best Global Universities rankings – which focus specifically on schools’ academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs – can help those applicants accurately compare institutions around the world,” the USNews explained.

The University of Cape Town in South Africa has been ranked the first and best university in Africa and 109th globally.