Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has condemned a picture from DC comic announcing that its latest Superman, Jon Kent, will be bisexual.

The photo which was first shared by CNN suggested that the current “Superman of Earth,” will come out as queer in the November 9 issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” when he begins a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura.

KOD who is appalled by the post took to social media to speak against the attempt by western countries to impose homosexuality on society.

He intimated that although every citizen has the right to choose their sexuality, the LGBTQ+ society must refrain from projecting its values on everyone, particularly children.

“Latest Superman is bisexual.

“I sincerely have no challenge with whatever people choose to do with their ‘sexuality’ but forcing it on society is one thing I can’t stand.

“Be gay or whatever, I just don’t wanna know. As children, we never saw these images on television; it didn’t mean that it didn’t exist. It’s always been here with us but this intentional push on us is worrying… Have we lost it?

“We might tolerate them but they should not put these in our faces.”

Meanwhile, the post by CNN has sparked outrage on the internet, especially from some anti-LGBTQ+ advocates who believe that the move to project the ‘gay culture’ with these cartoon characters is not in the right direction.