Election 2020: Kofi Adams wins Buem parliamentary seat for the NDC

The former national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has won the parliamentary seat for the Buem constituency in the 2020 general election.

A total of 25,791 ballots were cast in the constituency with the NDC parliamentary candidate pulling 18,528 with his closet rival following with 6,843.

In 2013, Mr. Adams filed his nomination to contest the seat when it became vacant following the death of then-Member of Parliament, Henry Kamal Ford.

He was, however, disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party after he was implicated in a secret recording.

Kofi Adams became the favourite to claim the NDC-dominated seat after he ousted the incumbent, Daniel Kosi Ashaiman in August 2019, during the party’s parliamentary primaries.

Part of the text culled from mynewsgh