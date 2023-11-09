type here...
News

Koforidua: Youngman ends it all; Requests that his house should be sold to take care of his mother

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Koforidua: Youngman ends it all; Requests that his house should be sold to take care of his mother
A 30-year-old man in Koforidua Asokore has tragically took his own life, leaving behind a poignant suicide note that has left the community in shock and grief.

The young man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was discovered lifeless in his residence in Dabi Asem, marking the tragic end of a life burdened by undisclosed struggles.


The heartbreaking discovery was made by family members who, upon entering his home, found the lifeless body and the emotional note penned by the deceased.

In the heartfelt note, the young man expressed his desire for the proceeds from the sale of his property to be dedicated to caring for his mother.

The note provides a glimpse into the pain and despair that the individual grappled with, shedding light on the internal battles that led to such a tragic end.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man’s suicide, aiming to uncover any potential contributing factors and offer support to the grieving family.


The incident has prompted conversations within the community about the critical issue of mental health and the need for increased awareness and support systems.

Source:GHpage

