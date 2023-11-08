Pastor sells his church and its congregation to another pastor before relocating abroad

- Advertisement -

In an extraordinary and unprecedented move within the realm of religious leadership, a pastor has reportedly sold his church and its congregation to another pastor before embarking on a journey abroad, leaving his followers and fellow clergy members astounded by the surprising transaction.

The story unfolds in a close-knit community where faith and devotion are at the core of everyday life.



A respected pastor, who had shepherded his congregation for years, suddenly found himself at a crossroads.

READ ALSO: Man surprises girlfriend with a portrait of herself having intercourse with another man – Photos



Feeling a divine calling to undertake a new chapter in his life abroad, he was faced with the dilemma of what to do with the church he had built with unwavering dedication and the flock that had grown to rely on his spiritual guidance.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Rather than follow the traditional path of appointing a successor or leaving the church to find its way, the pastor chose an unconventional and perplexing route.



He decided to sell both the church and its congregation to a fellow pastor who had also devoted his life to ministry in the same community.

This divine transaction has been met with a mix of astonishment and curiosity among the congregation.



The church members now finds themselves in a situation they had never imagined, as they have been introduced to their new pastor and become part of a church community with which they had no prior association.

It wasn’t just the church building that was exchanged; the congregation, with all its diverse personalities, faith journeys, and histories, also found themselves handed over to a new spiritual leader.



The move was not without its share of questions, concerns, and soul-searching among the churchgoers.

READ ALSO: GH couple go viral for spending less than Ghc 500 on their wedding (Video)

Pastor reportedly sells his church and its congregation to another pastor before relocating abroad. pic.twitter.com/nB7CZiKanD — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 8, 2023

READ ALSO: “You’re too old for this” – Ghanaians blast Delay for showing her melons in new pictures