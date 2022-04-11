- Advertisement -

A video that has surfaced on the internet has given critics and naysayers something negative to talk about.

As we all know, Kojo Jones and his beautiful wife, Racheal, have been trending on the internet for close to three weeks now after their plush traditional and white weddings.

Before and after the wedding, many social media users strongly argued that the marriage of the young couples was arranged to strengthen family ties.

Others also doubted this assertion and maintained that the marriage was borne out of love because Kojo has known Racheal for years and they were dating low key.

However, a new video that has gone rife on the internet shows the moment angry Racheal chided Kojo Jones for not opening the car’s door for her after he first stepped out.

Looking at the video, one can tell that Kojo Jones forgot to open the door for Racheal and after he hurriedly went back to do the needful, wifey was already angry with a straight face.

Racheal can be heard saying; “s3 wo ko a, ko err“

Below are some of the severe comments gathered under the video;

We can’t just conclude that the marriage was arranged because of this short video, marriage is full of ups and downs and this is just one of them.