Kojo Oppong Nkrumah fires John Mahama for jabbing Nana Addo

By Armani Brooklyn
John Mahama - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
NPP’s vociferous firebrand who also happens to be the current minister for information.

Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has landed a heavy blow on John Mahama after he jabbed Nana Addo for lacking ideas to create employment.

Whiles reacting to John Mahama’s savage attack on Nana Addo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah recounted the period where John Mahama and his administration left a bulk of Ghanaian youths unemployed after telling graduates that he doesn’t have work for them.

He went on to note that the NPP government, seeing the impact of unemployment on the youth, devised programs that not only produced jobs but also supplied them with meaningful income.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ show, the honorable minister-cum-MP is reported to have said;

If former President Mahama is asking the government to provide jobs, then he should equally tell us what he was able to do within his years as president in terms of jobs and solving the unemployment problem he spoke about.

“Apart from essential service providers, there was a ban on employment in the country as part of IMF’s conditions given to the country when Ghana was placed under an IMF programme.

“You don’t talk without providing evidence. For us, we talk and back whatever we do with evidence and the needed data. If you can remember, it was during Mahama’s era that we were told that we had eaten all the meat and it was left with the bones so we had to take the country to the IMF.” 

He additionally added that the NPP government has restored allowances that the Mahama administration refused to pay.

Source:GHpage

