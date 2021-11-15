type here...
GhPageNewsGhana makes it to the list of World Bank's indebted poor countries
News

Ghana makes it to the list of World Bank’s indebted poor countries

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have designated Ghana as one of Africa’s most highly indebted countries.

Tanzania, Ethiopia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Republic of Congo are among the extremely indebted poor countries that made it to the list with Ghana.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong finally sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia

Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were also given a slot on the list.

This debt relief project entails global financial institutions (such as the IMF and the World Bank) collaborating with governments around the world to reduce impoverished countries’ external obligations to manageable levels.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony-Photos

Meanwhile, external debt in Ghana averaged 12270.04 USD Million from 2007 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 28072.15 USD Million in the second quarter of 2021 and a record low of 2310.06 USD Million in the first quarter of 2007.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 15, 2021
Accra
clear sky
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News