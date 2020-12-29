Kojo Oppong Nkrumah turns DJ to entertain guests at a party; video drops

- Advertisement -

Information Minister in a video sighted show off his ‘DJing’ skill at a party to entertain fans and guest present.

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi during the Christmas time at an undisclosed party is seen in the footage with a DJ billed for the event putting their heads together to serve invitees with non-stop hits.

This show goes a long way to tell us that he has a lot up his sleeve and from time will be showing the public what he got.

The invitees cheered him on as he sang along to Duncan Mighty’s hit song “obianuju”.

Watch the video below;

In other news, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has added his voice in the recent death threats on journalists.

In a post, the Information Minister says it is about time these complaints are thoroughly investigated to bring the perpetrators into the book.

He has therefore called on security agencies to gear up and ensure the safety of our media men/women.

“A number of journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists.

It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits – whatever their motives – and arrest and prosecute them with speed.

?Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved. Manasseh Awuni, Captain Smart, Afia Pokua et al, my thoughts are with you“.