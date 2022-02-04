Koku Anyidoho calls for investigation into the death of Prez. Atta Mills

- Advertisement -

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has requested a probe into the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who died while sitting as President of Ghana on the seat.

In a tweet on micro-blogging site he stated that as a good citizen of the country, he wants to demand an inquest into the death of former President Atta Mills.

His posts reads, “I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our Homeland Ghana”

Koku Anyidoho who used to be the spokesperson of the President called out former President John Mahama to come out for an open debate for Ghanaians to know the truth.

He posted: “I continue to dare John Dramani Mahama to an OPEN DEBATE. People of of Ghana, please openly ask for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills I beg you in the name of God Almighty”.