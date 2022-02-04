type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKoku Anyidoho calls for investigation into the death of Prez. Atta Mills
Entertainment

Koku Anyidoho calls for investigation into the death of Prez. Atta Mills

By Qwame Benedict
Koku Anyidoho calls for investigation into the death of Prez. Atta Mills
Koku Anyidoho and Atta Mills
- Advertisement -

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has requested a probe into the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who died while sitting as President of Ghana on the seat.

In a tweet on micro-blogging site he stated that as a good citizen of the country, he wants to demand an inquest into the death of former President Atta Mills.

His posts reads, “I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our Homeland Ghana”

See screenshot below:

Koku Anyidoho who used to be the spokesperson of the President called out former President John Mahama to come out for an open debate for Ghanaians to know the truth.

He posted: “I continue to dare John Dramani Mahama to an OPEN DEBATE. People of of Ghana, please openly ask for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills I beg you in the name of God Almighty”.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News